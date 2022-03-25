Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.14).

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,029 ($13.55). The stock had a trading volume of 108,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.00. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.47 ($8.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.58).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

