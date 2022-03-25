Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 99,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,448,147 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

