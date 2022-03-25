Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,125 ($27.98). 425,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,251. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,366.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,604.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.