Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Personalis by 479.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 21,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.62. Personalis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.