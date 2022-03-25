PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 80,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other PetroNeft Resources news, insider Eskil Jersing purchased 768,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £23,064.21 ($30,363.63).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

