Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.27

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.27 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 123249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,070. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 113,887 shares worth $1,170,281.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

