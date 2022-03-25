Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after buying an additional 658,781 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. 86,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,162. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

