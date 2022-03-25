Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

PM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Jennison Associates acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $86,157,000. ING Groep lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 592.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 759,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after purchasing an additional 649,947 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 194,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 183,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

