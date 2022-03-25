Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after buying an additional 1,516,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

