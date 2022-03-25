Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.73) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.58) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

Shares of LON PHNX traded down GBX 7.23 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 632.97 ($8.33). 560,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,988. The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.34. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 648.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,234.86). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,702.26). In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

