Phoenixcoin One Day Volume Reaches $134.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $801,135.94 and approximately $134.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.28 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00264301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,025,025 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

