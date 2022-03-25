PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$366,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,275,510.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42.

On Friday, January 7th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$443.00.

Shares of TSE PHX traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.46. 33,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.53. The company has a market cap of C$309.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About PHX Energy Services (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.