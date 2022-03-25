PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.63

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 54397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$317.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,437 shares in the company, valued at C$1,315,966.50. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,319 shares of company stock worth $1,983,305.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

