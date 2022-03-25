PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.63

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 54397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$317.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.