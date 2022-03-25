Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
