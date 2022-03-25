Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Up 1.7%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.36. 123,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 226,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.70 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.