Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

