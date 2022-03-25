Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,121. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

