Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,305 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,015 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $251.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

