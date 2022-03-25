PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $183,850.15

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $183,850.15 and $694.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

