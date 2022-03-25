Pizza Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $372,581.28 and $121.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007548 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00113729 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00297693 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

