PlayGame (PXG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $257,155.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $649,190.13 and approximately $257,155.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

