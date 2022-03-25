Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$5.05. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 35,698 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

