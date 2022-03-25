PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.63

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $37.41. PLDT shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

