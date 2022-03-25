Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

PLYM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 12,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,436. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $972.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

