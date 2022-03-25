Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) Short Interest Down 88.2% in March

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Poema Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Poema Global during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Poema Global during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Poema Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Poema Global has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

