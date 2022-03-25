Polkamon One Day Volume Hits $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

