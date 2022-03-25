Polker Reaches Market Cap of $5.06 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Polker has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.38 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

