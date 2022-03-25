Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $383.42 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $383.42 million and $17.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00279744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

