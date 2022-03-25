PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PONO Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PONO Capital stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. PONO Capital has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

