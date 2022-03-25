Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Pontem has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

