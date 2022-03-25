Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $650.82

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.82 ($8.57) and traded as low as GBX 597.51 ($7.87). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 610 ($8.03), with a volume of 3,046 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 629.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 650.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

