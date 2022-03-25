Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $387,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

