PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. 471,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,463. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

