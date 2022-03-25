Power Index Pool Token Price Tops $1.77 on Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00004008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $353,984.34 and approximately $11,703.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

