Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Prada stock remained flat at $$11.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Prada has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

