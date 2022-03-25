PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.04.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.04.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

