Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.23

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.23 and traded as low as C$104.40. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$106.11, with a volume of 143,847 shares traded.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.55%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

