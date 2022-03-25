Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,075,538 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

