Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primo Water by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

