Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 2.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 256,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 443,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
The company has a market cap of £5.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)
