Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 8,400.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 6,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.