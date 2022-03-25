Project TXA (TXA) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $493,747.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

