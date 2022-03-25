ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.96. 11,144 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Get ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.