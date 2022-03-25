ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,045,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRPM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,003,605. ProTek Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About ProTek Capital
