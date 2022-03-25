ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,045,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRPM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,003,605. ProTek Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About ProTek Capital

ProTek Capital, Inc engages on investing and acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

