Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,616. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 77.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

