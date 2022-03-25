Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $15.63. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 11,620 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,493,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

