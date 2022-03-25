PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,628 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VBK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

