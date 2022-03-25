PRW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,419 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,178,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.