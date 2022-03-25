PRW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,419 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,178,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.