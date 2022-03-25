PRW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 97 shares of company stock valued at $113,588 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $42.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,454.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,220.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

