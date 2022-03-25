PRW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.09. 989,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,534. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

